Hawthorn Woods holiday craft fair Saturday

Hawthorn Woods' Annual Holiday Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at the village hall/barn, 2 Lagoon Drive.

More than two dozen vendors will showcase unique and handcrafted holiday items. Admission and parking are free.

The village barn is off Old McHenry Road east of Quentin Road. Visit https://www.vhw.org/430/Holiday-Craft-Fair for details, including a vendor list.