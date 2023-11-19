Fire sparked by vent fan leaves Naperville home uninhabitable

A Naperville home was left uninhabitable early Sunday after a bathroom ceiling vent fan sparked a fire that caused an estimated $30,000 in damages, officials said.

Naperville firefighters called to the home in the 400 block of Quail Drive at about 2:01 a.m. arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story, single-family residence, authorities said.

Firefighters discovered the fire in second-floor ceiling and attic of the home and brought it under control within 20 minutes of the initial alarm, according to the Naperville Fire Department. Fire crews remained on the scene for another hour to look for any fire extension and conduct salvage and overhaul operations.

The home's residents, two adults and two children, got out safely before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.