Des Plaines Park District board to set fees for 2024

The Des Plaines Park District board will meet Tuesday night to set a variety of user fees for 2024.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district headquarters, 2222 Birch St.

Prices for swimming pool passes, golf, facility rentals, athletic field rentals and more are up for individual votes.

The board also is set to discuss the progress of the Arndt Aquatic & Recreation Facility project, the recent opening of the Foxtail on the Lake restaurant in a district-owned building in Lake Park and other issues.