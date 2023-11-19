Bartlett kitched fire quickly extinguished, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after fire broke out late Saturday afternoon in the kitchen of a Bartlett home, authorities said.

Bartlett Fire District firefighters called to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 Block of Concord Drive at about 5:38 p.m. in Bartlett arrived about five minutes later to find a fire top of a stove inside the residence. The first fire crews extinguished the fire while additional fire companies searched the building for any trapped occupants and to locate any hidden fire, officials said.

The fire was declared under control at 5:47 p.m., but firefighters remained on the scene to ventilate smoke and fire gases and perform salvage, overhaul, and investigative activities.

Damage estimates were not immediately available, but the home remained inhabitable, officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.