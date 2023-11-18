Chicago man charged with promoting prostitution, who skipped court date, arrested at Naperville motel

Marcus Brewer, of the of the 4900 block of St. Louis Avenue in Chicago, was charged with promoting prostitution on Oct. 20 following a Cook County Sheriff's Police Vice unit investigation. He was arrested at a Naperville motel.

Officers from the Cook County Sheriff's Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested a man at a Naperville motel after he'd failed to appear for a court hearing, officials said Saturday morning.

The man, 36-year-old Marcus Brewer, of Chicago, had been charged with promoting prostitution on Oct. 20 after the Cook County Sheriff's Vice unit determined he'd rented rooms for prostitutes and provided them security during encounters with customers, county officials said.

Brewer was cited, released and told to attend court Oct. 24. Brewer missed the hearing so officials issued a no-bond warrant for his arrest.

Soon after the warrant was issued, the county's fugitive apprehension unit and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Taskforce launched an investigation into Brewer's location and learned Brewer was staying at a motel in the 1600 block of Naperville Wheaton Road in Naperville.

Brewer was arrested at the Naperville motel on Nov. 15 and was before a judge on Nov. 16. Brewer was again ordered released from custody. His next court date is Nov. 21.