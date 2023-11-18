 

Batavia rally calls for cease-fire in Gaza; shows support for Palestinians

  • Nine-year-old Everly Hansign of Batavia holds a "Peace for Palestine" sign during a solidarity rally calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and peace, justice and solidarity with the Palestinian people. It was held Saturday on the Wilson Street Bridge in Batavia.

      Nine-year-old Everly Hansign of Batavia holds a "Peace for Palestine" sign during a solidarity rally calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and peace, justice and solidarity with the Palestinian people. It was held Saturday on the Wilson Street Bridge in Batavia. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A group of about 60 people attended a rally calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and peace, justice and solidarity with the Palestinian people Saturday on the Wilson Street Bridge in Batavia.

      A group of about 60 people attended a rally calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and peace, justice and solidarity with the Palestinian people Saturday on the Wilson Street Bridge in Batavia. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Updated 11/18/2023 5:06 PM

A group of about 60-70 people gathered Saturday in downtown Batavia to show solidarity with Palestinians and call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The rally, which was held on the Wilson Street bridge, coincided with others worldwide, including one in Chicago, said Martin Beirne, a senior at Batavia High School who organized Saturday's gathering.

 

"As we watch a genocide that we are paying for unfold, it's very important that we are vocal about our support for peace and justice," Beirne said. "We're vocal about our solidarity with the Palestinian people."

As drivers passed, some honked in support and some in opposition. A large Peace on Earth sign served as the background stretching across the footbridge crossing the Fox River just north of Wilson Street.

Beirne organized the rally to show support for a cease-fire and for "lasting peace and justice in the region."

• Daily Herald senior photographer Brian Hill contributed to this report.

