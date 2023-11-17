Wisconsin woman dies in head-on crash near Zion

A 68-year-old woman from Burlington, Wisconsin, died Friday morning in a head-on crash in Newport Township near Zion.

Authorities say the woman was driving west on Route 173, about a half-mile west of Kilbourne Road, when she veered into the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason. Her Nissan Altima struck an eastbound Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 62-year-old man from Arlington Heights, around 8:45 a.m., according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of an eastbound Tesla Y swerved to avoid the collision and drove into an embankment on the side of the road. She was uninjured.