Wisconsin woman dies in head-on crash near Zion
Updated 11/17/2023 8:17 PM
A 68-year-old woman from Burlington, Wisconsin, died Friday morning in a head-on crash in Newport Township near Zion.
Authorities say the woman was driving west on Route 173, about a half-mile west of Kilbourne Road, when she veered into the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason. Her Nissan Altima struck an eastbound Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 62-year-old man from Arlington Heights, around 8:45 a.m., according to the Lake County sheriff's office.
The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of an eastbound Tesla Y swerved to avoid the collision and drove into an embankment on the side of the road. She was uninjured.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.