 

Prospect Heights man accused of setting fires in Des Plaines

A Prospect Heights man is accused of setting two fires at a Des Plaines shopping center this week, police said Friday.

Daniel Vences, 32, of the 800 block of East Old Willow Road, is charged with arson and criminal damage to property by means of fire or explosives.

 

The fires were set shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Oaks Shopping Center, on the northeast corner of Oakton and Lee streets.

A sign on the 1300 block of East Oakton Street was set ablaze and a dumpster on the 1500 block of South Lee Street was torched, police said.

The plaza is across Oakton Street from Des Plaines Fire Station No. 62, and a passerby notified firefighters of the situation, police said.

After firefighters put out the blaze on Oakton Street, someone called 911 to report the other fire.

A witness told police a heavyset man wearing a green jacket set one of the fires and then walked away, crossing to the other side of Lee Street, police said.

Officers searched the area, spotted Vences, chased him and then took him into custody. Vences was carrying a bag containing newspapers and an aerosol can, police said.

Police did not specify a motive.

