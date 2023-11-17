Proposed Wheeling restaurant seeks a liquor license

Wheeling's liquor control commission meets Monday night to discuss creating a liquor license for a proposed restaurant.

The owners of Armo Grill, 516 N. Milwaukee Ave., have requested the license.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd.

If the commission, which consists of the village president and village trustees, approves the license, the matter will go before the village board for formal approval.