Proposed Wheeling restaurant seeks a liquor license
Updated 11/17/2023 5:21 PM
Wheeling's liquor control commission meets Monday night to discuss creating a liquor license for a proposed restaurant.
The owners of Armo Grill, 516 N. Milwaukee Ave., have requested the license.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd.
If the commission, which consists of the village president and village trustees, approves the license, the matter will go before the village board for formal approval.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.