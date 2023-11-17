Police: Man found shot to death in Palatine

A man was found shot to death Friday night in Palatine, officials said.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to a call about a man bleeding in the 800 block of South Plum Grove Road. The Palatine Fire Department also responded to the call for further assistance, according to a news release from the Palatine Police Department.

Upon arriving, officers found the man, who is about 30 years old, with life-threatening injuries on the front porch of a residence. The injuries appeared to be gunshot wounds, authorities said. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Palatine Police Department is currently investigating the shooting. Any potential tips can be reported to (847) 359-9000.