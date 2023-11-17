Palatine man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile

A Palatine man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl, authorities said Friday.

Rigoberto Rivera, 41, of the 600 block of South Middleton Avenue, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child,

The attack occurred Nov. 3 at Rivera's home, according to a news release. The victim is younger than 13, police said.

Police were notified and began investigating after the child, who knew Rivera before the attack, told a relative about it.

A police spokesman declined to release more information about the victim or the attack, citing the ongoing investigation.

Rivera was taken into custody Thursday. He was scheduled to appear in Cook County circuit court Friday for a detention hearing. He is next scheduled to be in court Dec. 8.