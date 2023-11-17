Palatine man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile
Updated 11/17/2023 3:51 PM
A Palatine man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl, authorities said Friday.
Rigoberto Rivera, 41, of the 600 block of South Middleton Avenue, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child,
The attack occurred Nov. 3 at Rivera's home, according to a news release. The victim is younger than 13, police said.
Police were notified and began investigating after the child, who knew Rivera before the attack, told a relative about it.
A police spokesman declined to release more information about the victim or the attack, citing the ongoing investigation.
Rivera was taken into custody Thursday. He was scheduled to appear in Cook County circuit court Friday for a detention hearing. He is next scheduled to be in court Dec. 8.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.