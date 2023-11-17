Moeller hosting toy drive for children in foster care

State Rep. Anna Moeller is partnering with Aunt Martha's Carpentersville Community Health Center to collect toys and gift cards for children in foster care.

Unwrapped toys for children 1 month to 11 years old and gift cards for kids 12 to 17 years old can be dropped off at Moeller's constituent services office at 164 Division St., Suite 103, in Elgin or the Taylor Family Branch YMCA at 50 N. McLean Blvd., in Elgin.

Toy drive donations will be accepted through Dec. 1