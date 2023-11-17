Geneva taking part in toy drive
Updated 11/17/2023 5:20 PM
The city of Geneva is participating in the Marine Corps Reserve's "Toys for Tots" program.
Drop off new, unwrapped toys in the foyer of the building division of City Hall, using the entrance at 109 James St., or at the public works department, 1800 South St. The last day to donate is Dec. 11.
Article Comments
