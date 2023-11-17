Geneva, St. Charles buildings vandalized with spray paint

Five Geneva buildings were defaced early Thursday morning in Geneva, and police believe the suspect may have also done the same that day in St. Charles.

According to a Geneva news release, yellow spray paint was found at 6:50 a.m. on the windows of State Street Diner, 630 W. State. Graffiti was also found at Geneva High School; the Geneva Public Library; Geneva City Hall; and the Geneva finance department, 15 S. First St. (Route 31).

Geneva police say St. Charles police have identified a suspect known to local police agencies. They believe he may have done the spray painting as a "cry for help," according to the news release. The case is under investigation and no charges have been filed.

St. Charles police said graffiti was found on the St. Charles Municipal Center; the former police department building on North First Avenue; Lazarus House homeless shelter; Arcedium Coffee Bar; R-Bar; and Rudy's Bar.

Kane County deputies found him Friday, and he is receiving medical assistance, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Geneva Police Investigations Division at (630) 232-4736.