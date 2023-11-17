 

Aurora police investigate shooting threat at business

Daily Herald report
Aurora police say someone brandishing a firearm outside a business on Kirk Road late Thursday led to a massive police response and false active shooter reports.

Police officials said they received several reports of "shots fired and an active shooter" in a business on the 2900 block of Kirk Road at about 9:40 p.m.

 

Officers cleared patrons and employees, conducted a search and discovered no victims or any evidence of a shooting.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned someone had brandished a firearm outside the business and fled in a vehicle shortly before the reports of an active shooter started.

Police continue to investigate the incident and urge anyone with information to call detectives at (630) 256-5500 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers (630) 892-1000 or online at p3tips.com/135.

