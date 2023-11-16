Police: Round Lake officer hospitalized after head-on crash with drunken driver

A Round Lake police officer was hospitalized following this crash Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Washington Street and North Cedar Lake Road. Photo courtesy of Round Lake Police Department

A Round Lake police officer was hospitalized following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon that officials say is the fault of a 27-year-old man who was driving while drunk.

In addition to driving under the influence, Norberto Garcia-Acevedo, of Round Lake is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Officials said Garcia-Acevedo was driving southbound on North Cedar Lake Road near the intersection with Washington Street at around 4 p.m. when he abruptly swerved and stuck the police officer's squad car head-on.

Investigators believe Garcia-Acevedo was intoxicated and intentionally targeted the police officer.

The police officer, who was not named by authorities, remains hospitalized Thursday with injuries described by officials as serious.

Garcia-Acevedo was treated at a hospital and returned to police custody. Garcia-Acevedo is scheduled before a Lake County judge in first appearance court later Thursday.

The crash is under investigation by Round Lake Police with the assistance of the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.