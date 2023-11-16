 

Police: Round Lake officer hospitalized after head-on crash with drunken driver

  A Round Lake police officer was hospitalized following this crash Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Washington Street and North Cedar Lake Road.

    A Round Lake police officer was hospitalized following this crash Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Washington Street and North Cedar Lake Road. Photo courtesy of Round Lake Police Department

  Norberto Garcia-Acevedo, 27, of Round Lake

    Norberto Garcia-Acevedo, 27, of Round Lake

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
A Round Lake police officer was hospitalized following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon that officials say is the fault of a 27-year-old man who was driving while drunk.

In addition to driving under the influence, Norberto Garcia-Acevedo, of Round Lake is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

 

Officials said Garcia-Acevedo was driving southbound on North Cedar Lake Road near the intersection with Washington Street at around 4 p.m. when he abruptly swerved and stuck the police officer's squad car head-on.

Investigators believe Garcia-Acevedo was intoxicated and intentionally targeted the police officer.

The police officer, who was not named by authorities, remains hospitalized Thursday with injuries described by officials as serious.

Garcia-Acevedo was treated at a hospital and returned to police custody. Garcia-Acevedo is scheduled before a Lake County judge in first appearance court later Thursday.

The crash is under investigation by Round Lake Police with the assistance of the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

