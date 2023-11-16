Police: Former Buffalo Grove school PTO president stole $10,000 from group

The former president of the parent teacher organization at Prairie Elementary School in Buffalo Grove is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the organization, Buffalo Grove police said Thursday.

Megan Robin, 43, of the 1300 block of Larchmont Drive in Buffalo Grove, is charged with felony theft stemming from an investigation launched in September, according to police.

Robin is not in custody and is scheduled to appear in Lake County court Nov. 29.

Police said they were contacted in September by the Kildeer Countryside School District 96 PTO executive board after members said they discovered improper uses of the organization's assets.

PTO officials said Robin oversaw asset management during the 2022-2023 fiscal year and more than $10,000 was improperly used during that time, according to police.

Police said an investigation revealed that Robin failed to make appropriate deposits from fundraising sales and auctions, and that she made several unauthorized withdrawals from the organization's bank account.

She also used the organization's debit card for personal expenses, police alleged.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved the Class 2 felony theft charge Wednesday after police investigators met with Robin at the Buffalo Grove Police Department.