Mundelein model railroad club hosts open house Saturday

The North Central O Gauge Model Railroad Club is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its new location in Mundelein.

The club is back in operation at 428 N. Chicago Ave., east of Route 45 and north of Hawley Street, the same building as the Mundelein Tool Library.

The club operates 0 Gauge model trains made by Lionel, MTH, Williams and others. Visitors can bring their trains to the open house to be cleaned, oiled and run on the club layout. There is no charge for the service or open house.

Visit www.ncogtrains.com for more details.