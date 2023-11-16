Cook County Board approves balanced $9.26 billion budget

The Cook County Board of Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a balanced $9.26 billion budget for fiscal year 2024.

The spending plan includes millions of dollars for equity programs and pandemic relief without increasing taxes or cutting vital services, officials said.

"We have faced no shortage of challenges but despite these many difficulties over the last couple of years, we are in a strong financial position," board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a prepared statement.

The budget sustains funding for several programs launched with federal COVID relief dollars, including the country's largest guaranteed income program, medical debt relief, behavioral health services, violence prevention initiatives and stormwater management.

The budget also dedicates an additional $70 million to a fund health care costs for migrants.

All budget information is now posted to the Cook County website, www.cookcountyil.gov.