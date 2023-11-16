38 hurt in CTA train crash in Chicago

Authorities are investigating a CTA train crash on the Yellow Line Thursday. Courtesy of Chicago Fire Department

A CTA train crash Thursday morning in Chicago injured 38 people and sent 23 of them to the hospital, authorities said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the collision that occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on the CTA's Yellow Line near the Howard station on the city's Far North Side.

"An inbound Yellow Line passenger train approaching the Howard station collided with a diesel-powered snow removal train on the same tracks," CTA President Dorval Carter said in a statement.

"Right now, our focus is on the customers and CTA employees who were injured in this incident. For the investigation, CTA intends to cooperate fully with the NTSB."

Of the 23 people taken to hospital, three were listed in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Others declined medical treatment, Chicago police reported.

The CTA temporarily suspended trips on the Yellow, Purple and Red lines. As of late Thursday afternoon, Yellow Line service was still on hold.

"CTA is working to restore service as quickly as possible," the agency said.

"Our thoughts are with all affected and we are grateful for our brave first responders on the scene," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "We are working closely with emergency services as we continue to monitor this incident."

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said "the investigation remains ongoing by area detectives."

Also, the NTSB "is launching a team to investigate the collision of a CTA train and rail equipment in Chicago," the agency announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit has already been filed in Cook County circuit court. Clifford Law Offices attorneys said Thursday afternoon they were representing Cleon Hawkins, 52, of Chicago, who was taken to the hospital after the collision.

"This type of crash was completely preventable," lawyer Joseph T. Murphy said.