19 hurt in CTA train crash in Chicago

Crews at the scene of a CTA Yellow Line train crash. Courtesy Chicago Fire Department

Multiple injuries were reported after a CTA train crash late Thursday morning in Chicago, officials said.

The Yellow Line collision occurred in the 7500 block of North Paulina near the Howard station just after 10:30 a.m.

"A Yellow Line train was traveling southbound at the above location when it collided with rail-mounted maintenance equipment," Chicago police said.

"At least 19 people have been transported to area hospitals, three in critical condition. "All others on scene have declined medical treatment at this time."

Service has been temporarily suspended on the Yellow and Purple lines, the CTA reported.

"CTA is working to restore service as quickly as possible," the agency said.