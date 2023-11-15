Small earthquake reported in downstate Illinois could be felt in suburbs

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake struck near downstate Standard early Wednesday morning. Screengrab from U.S. Geological Survey website

A small earthquake registering a 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred early this morning near the tiny town of Standard, about 115 miles southwest of Chicago.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake struck about a half mile southeast of Standard just before 5 a.m. today. No damage was immediately reported in or around the town of about 200 residents.

It was located nearly 4 miles below the Earth's surface, according to initial research.

The federal earthquake monitoring agency said the temblor was possibly felt as far north as southern Wisconsin as well as the eastern parts of Iowa.

So far, the USGS is reporting nearly 200 people reported feeling the quake, including multiple reports from Algonquin, Batavia, Cary and Park Ridge as well as individual reports from Elgin, Lombard and Wheaton.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake is considered a minor event that isn't likely to cause much damage.

Earthquakes in Illinois are rare, but eight have been recorded with a magnitude of 5 or higher since 1838. The most recent was a 5.4 magnitude quake in 2008 that injured two people near Mount Carmel in southeast Illinois.

In the suburbs, an 1895 quake in Aurora was registered at a magnitude of 5.1. While more recently, a 3.8 magnitude quake was reported in 2010 near Pingree Grove.