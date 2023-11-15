Des Plaines man shot wife, killed unborn child during argument, police say

A Des Plaines man shot his pregnant wife and killed the unborn child during an argument as they drove through town, police said Wednesday.

Amal Reji, 30, of the 1200 block of South Leslie Lane, is charged with attempted murder and intentional homicide of an unborn child, according to Des Plaines police.

The shooting was reported to police about 7:30 p.m. Monday night. It followed an argument over finances that began at the couple's home, police said in a news release.

The couple left the house in a silver Honda Odyssey to avoid fighting in front of other family members, police said.

During the drive, Reji threatened his 30-year-old wife with a pistol and then shot her, authorities said. Reji then stopped at a church on the 500 block of West Algonquin Road and got the attention of someone who called 911.

Upon arriving at the minivan, officers first found Reji and then his wife in the rear of the vehicle. She had several gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers treated her until paramedics arrived and took her to a hospital, where she was in intensive care Wednesday, according to police.

The fetus was in its 14th week of development, authorities said.

A loaded Glock 9 mm pistol was found in the minivan, police said. Reji has a valid Illinois firearm owners identification card and owned the gun legally, police Cmdr. Matt Bowler said.

The charges followed an investigation by Des Plaines police and the Major Case Assistance Team, with help from the Cook County state's attorney's office.