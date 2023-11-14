Suspect in Bensenville officer's shooting deemed mentally unfit to stand trial

A man accused of shooting a Bensenville police officer in 2021 has been declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

Kiante J. Tyler is incapable of participating in his legal defense, and will be sent to a state mental health hospital to regain fitness, DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy ruled Tuesday.

Tyler, 23, is charged with attempted first-degree murder for the Nov. 6, 2021 shooting of Officer Steven Kotlewski. The charges allege Tyler shot Kotlewski eight times, leaving the officer with a severed femoral artery, fractures to both thigh bones and injuries to an arm, his spine, his liver and a kidney.

Authorities say the shooting occurred after Tyler's mother called police to their apartment in the 100 block of South York Road, asking for help getting her son to leave.

As Kotlewski greeted the mother at the front door and started to enter, Tyler fired 10 shots, according to a body-camera video played at an earlier court hearing.

Tyler's family has said they believe mental health problems led to the shooting. In an interview after his arrest, several relatives said they believe his problems started after he used the drug PCP.

Reidy ordered a mental fitness evaluation Aug. 3, at the defense's request, because he had doubt as to Tyler's fitness.

According to a report from a court-appointed psychiatrist, Tyler has cannabis use disorder, cannabis-induced psychosis and unspecified schizophrenia, Reidy said.

The report indicates the evaluator tried several times to assess Tyler, but at times he would not speak to the psychiatrist, the judge said. Tyler's cell was dirty, he was shaking, he had poor personal hygiene and showed a decrease in self-care, and had poor eye contact, according to the report Reidy read aloud.

When Tyler did speak, he expressed grandiose thoughts and spoke out of turn, according to the report.

Reidy agreed with the psychiatrist's opinion that Tyler is not malingering. The psychiatrist believes Tyler can be restored to fitness with in-person treatment.

Tyler's hearing initially was scheduled for Monday, but refused to leave his cell in the DuPage County jail for court. Reidy rescheduled the hearing to Tuesday and ordered Tyler be brought "by many means necessary." It appeared he came willingly Tuesday.

Tyler's next court date is Dec. 12, to check the status of his admission to a hospital. He will then have court dates every 90 days concerning his mental status.

Kotlewski has retired, on a disability pension.