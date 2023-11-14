Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza's largest hospital
Updated 11/14/2023 10:33 AM
Palestinian authorities on Tuesday called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza's biggest hospital as Israeli forces battle Hamas in the streets just outside and seize more ground across northern Gaza.
