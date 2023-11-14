Man accused of breaking in, beating woman in her Willowbrook-area apartment

A Willowbrook-area man has been accused of breaking into a woman's apartment and beating her.

Pretrial release was denied Tuesday for Abelardo Zapata Jr., 33, of the 16W500 block of 91st Street, near Willowbrook.

He is charged with home invasion, robbery -- victim 60 years or older, and aggravated battery -- great bodily harm -- victim 60 years or older.

According to DuPage County authorities, Willowbrook officers responded to a call for help at 8:03 a.m. Sunday in an unincorporated area. The woman reported a man broke in and beat her. She had red marks and blood on her face, and received eight stitches for a cut on top of her head.

Authorities said Zapata was at the apartment building to speak to his ex-wife, who lived next to the victim. According to the prosecution's petition for detention, the victim began shouting comments at Zapata through a closed door. Zapata kicked in the victim's door, entered, hit the woman in the face, then slammed her head against a cabinet, the petition said.

The ex-wife pulled Zapata away, according to the petition, and told him to stop because he was going to kill the victim, to which he replied "good." When the victim tried to call 911, Zapata took her cellphone and fled, according to the petition.

The petition said he was found at a nearby McDonald's with blood on his shirt, hands and face. The petition also said he told the officers who arrested him that he knew what he did. "He also said something to the effect of did you see her, that (expletive) old lady, I beat her, and that he was going to sleep happily in his cell that night," according to the petition.

The petition stated Zapata was convicted of domestic battery in 2019.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 11.