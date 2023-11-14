House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
Updated 11/14/2023 6:16 PM
The House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to prevent a government shutdown after new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to reach across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives revolted against his plan.
Article Comments
