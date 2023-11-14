Hoffman Estates police hosting community meeting Dec. 12

The Hoffman Estates Police Department is hosting a Community Beat meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the police station, 411 W. Higgins Road.

This meeting is open to anyone who works or resides in the village.

Community Beat meetings provide the police department opportunities to work with the community to build trust, improve communication, and prevent crime. Attendees will interact with police officers and command staff to learn about current crime trends, get safety tips, ask questions, and share concerns.