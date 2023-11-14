Bicyclist taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Buffalo Grove

A bicyclist was taken to a hospital Monday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Buffalo Grove, police said.

The 37-year-old man appeared to escape serious injury, police said.

The crash occurred at 6:48 p.m. at McHenry Road and Pauline Avenue, said police, adding that at this time it does not appear that the driver of the vehicle was at fault. However, police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.