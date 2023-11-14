A former Fox News reporter who is refusing to divulge her sources could be held in contempt of court
Updated 11/14/2023 10:29 AM
In a case with potentially far-reaching press freedom implications, a federal judge in Washington is weighing whether to hold in contempt a veteran journalist who has refused to identify her sources for stories about a Chinese American scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged.
