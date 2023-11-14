A former Fox News reporter who is refusing to divulge her sources could be held in contempt of court

This image provided by CBS News shows reporter Catherine Herridge. In a case with potentially far-reaching press freedom implications, a federal judge in Washington is weighing whether to hold in contempt Herridge, a veteran journalist who has refused to identify her sources for stories about a Chinese American scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged. The judge previously ordered the former Fox News reporter to be interviewed under oath about her sources for a series of stories about Yanping Chen. Associated Press