Panel recommends approval of first marijuana dispensary in Hanover Park

With a 4-2 recommendation of approval from the village's development commission, the first proposal for a recreational marijuana dispensary in Hanover Park will go before the village board Dec. 21.

Inspire Cannabis is seeking a special-use permit to occupy the 9,600-square-foot former site of Empire Beauty School at 1166 E. Lake St. The space is in the Greenbrook Plaza shopping center anchored by the Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets under renovation.

Shubhra Govind, the village's director of community and economic development, said the proposal meets code requirements for a marijuana dispensary, including a minimum 500-foot distance from sensitive uses, being the sole use of the unit, and having no drive-through and or on-site consumption.

The development commission made its recommendation at a public hearing Thursday night during which members asked the applicant several questions, Govind said.

Residents also weighed in.

"In addition to the applicant's presentation, there were several people who provided comments during the public hearing, a majority being in support," Govind said.

Consideration of final approval is scheduled for the village board meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at village hall, 2121 W. Lake St., officials said.