Clinic inside Wheeling District 21 building to cost $1 million to construct

The new community health clinic inside Wheeling Township Elementary District 21's administration building will cost about $1 million to construct, under contracts approved by the school board this week.

That includes four bid packages worth $841,035 for general trades, plumbing, HVAC and electrical work. Nicholas & Associates, District 21's construction manager the last four years, also is charging $353,050 in services and fees for oversight of the bid process and construction of the project.

The district will pay for the build out using the $1 million federal earmark secured by U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider in the 2023 omnibus funding bill earlier this year.

The school board Thursday night also inked a 16-page agreement with Advocate Medical Group/Advocate Children's Hospital to run the school-based health center. It'll be located in a 3,000-square-foot space on the first floor of District 21's three-story headquarters that opened in January at 959 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling.

The district sent requests for proposals to nine potential operators a year ago, and selected Advocate in April. Both sides have been negotiating the particulars of the arrangement since then.

"This has been several months in the making," said Superintendent Michael Connolly.

Under the agreement, District 21 will pay Advocate an estimated $400,000 to $500,000 every year to run the clinic, which will include staff salaries and benefits, medical supplies and equipment, medications, lab tests and purchased services.

Advocate will provide an annual budget for its services by May, but it could be modified under discussion with the district to ensure the costs align with anticipated hours worked, services provided and supplies utilized, according to the agreement.

The estimated year one cost is $482,743 -- more than 80% is for salaries and benefits. The clinic will be staffed by a medical director, nurse practitioners and a behavioral health specialist.

District officials are using a $1 million donation they received in 2022 from an undisclosed family foundation for startup costs. They say that should be enough to keep the clinic self-sustainable for up to two years, but then they would seek additional funding sources.

The health center initially will be open to students, their siblings, teachers and staff, but it could be available to the community at-large within three years.

Among the services available, per the agreement: immunizations; school/sports physicals; examinations and treatment of pain or ailments; screening for dental, vision and hearing; and diagnostic testing for glucose, strep throat and COVID-19.

"Having access to health care for the students and staff right in the district that is reserved for their use will aid in attendance, lowering infection rates and greatly reducing health exclusions for students," said Micheal DeBartolo, the district's assistant superintendent for finance and operations.

Construction will begin in December and is expected to be complete in March. After it opens in April, the clinic's hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.