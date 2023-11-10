State Rep. Matt Hanson charged with DUI in Montgomery

State Rep. Matthew B. Hanson, a Montgomery Democrat, was charged on Oct. 27 with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, according to police reports and court records.

According to the police report, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, police found Hanson, 50, asleep in his vehicle in the parking lot where he lives at the Holly Ridge Apartments, 2260 Jericho Road, Montgomery.

According to the officer's sworn statement in court records, Hanson's blood alcohol content was measured at 0.186%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

In an email response to a request for comment, Hanson wrote, "I am deeply disappointed by my own conduct, and I accept full responsibility for my actions.

"I'm committed to ensuring this is the only time I ever exercise such poor judgment," he continued.

Hanson said in the email that he plans to undergo an alcohol evaluation, complete any recommended treatment or education and accept any terms the court deems necessary.

"My focus is on the work I need to do for myself and for the people who have entrusted me to represent them," he wrote.

Hanson represents state House District 83, which includes parts of Aurora, Batavia, Geneva, Montgomery, North Aurora, St. Charles and Sugar Grove.

According to the police report, the officer was returning from another call in the 2200 block of Jericho Road about 10:30 p.m. when he saw a silver 2020 Nissan Maxima in the parking lot covering two spaces with its taillights on.

"I knocked on the window to wake Hanson. Hanson appeared confused by me being at his window," according to the report.

After being told he could come out of the vehicle to talk to the officer, Hanson rolled his window up and down repeatedly, put on his seat belt and appeared to be attempting to put the car in reverse, the report stated.

In his sworn statement in court records, the officer wrote that there was a "strong smell of alcohol coming from Hanson and the vehicle, (he) admitted to driving from (a location) and to drinking."

The officer performed standardized field sobriety tests on Hanson, then took him into custody for driving under the influence, according to the sworn statement.

Hanson also had his dog in the vehicle, according to the report.

Officers allowed him to take his dog to his apartment before taking him into custody, the report stated.

Hanson was released after posting his driver's license as bond, and a police officer drove him back to his apartment, the report stated.

According to court records, Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser recused herself from the case due to a conflict in prosecution.

Circuit Judge Rene Cruz approved an agreement to have the village of Montgomery's local prosecutor, Peter Buh, prosecute Hanson, records show.

The case is continued to Nov. 22 in courtroom 203 at the Kane County Judicial Center, 37W777 Route 38, St. Charles Township.

Last year, Hanson defeated incumbent Republican Keith Wheeler to serve in the 83rd District. Hanson's seat is up in the Nov. 5, 2024 general election.

Hanson had previously served on the Kane County Board.