'I Voted' sticker design contest for students

The 2024 "I Voted" sticker design contest for students continues through Nov. 20. Launched by Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega last month, the contest is open to K-12 students. The theme is "Lake County Votes," although those words are not required to be incorporated in designs. Entries can be submitted online, in person at the clerk's office or by mail. Submissions from students under 18 must be accompanied by a permission form available at lakecountyclerk.info. To submit or for more information visit bit.ly/LCCO-StickerContest. Besides three class categories, a grand prize winner will be selected. The winner will receive a $125 gift card and have their design made into the official Lake County "I Voted" sticker for the 2024 elections.