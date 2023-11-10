Folk duo to perform at Elgin coffeehouse Nov. 17
Updated 11/10/2023 2:42 PM
The Highland Avenue Coffeehouse returns on Friday, Nov. 17.
The Chicago-based folk duo Small Potatoes with Jacquie Manning and Rich Prezioso will perform at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Highland Avenue Church of the Brethren, 783 W. Highland Ave. in Elgin.
The coffeehouse offers light refreshments. There is no cover charge, but donations are appreciated. For information, call (847) 741-5124 or go to hacob.org.
