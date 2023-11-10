Carol Stream selects new police chief from within ranks

Carol Stream leaders have chosen a new police chief from within the department's own ranks.

Deputy Chief Donald Cummings will take over the top job, the village announced Friday.

Cummings has worked in Carol Stream for 20 years. He joined the department as a police officer in 2003 and moved up the ranks.

Mayor Frank Saverino will swear in Cummings as the next police chief during a ceremony at the village board meeting on Monday, Nov. 20. Cummings "understands Carol Stream," Saverino said.

"He listens. He is the community guy," Saverino said. "You could go to him with just about anything, and he has a way of getting things done the right way."

Cummings has served as the second-in-command since February 2021. He'll oversee a department with a budgeted head count of 91 full-time employees.

"I've been privileged to be a part of one of the most professional and dedicated law enforcement agencies in the state, and to continue my public service as the next Carol Stream police chief leaves me with a sincere sense of humility and honor," Cummings said in a statement.

Current Police Chief William Holmer is stepping down from the position to become Carol Stream's village manager. Holmer replaces Bob Mellor, who retired Friday after 40 years in municipal government, the last five spent as village manager.

Holmer spent 16 years as Glen Ellyn's assistant police chief. Holmer also previously served as Glen Ellyn's assistant village manager.

"He had the background of what we needed," Saverino said. "When the time came that Bob said, 'I'm hanging it up,' we had someone to come right in, and it's all planning is what it is. This couldn't have been any smoother."

Saverino said the village recently hired a fourth social service worker to work with the police department. The social service unit provides counseling, crisis interventions, victims' assistance, case management and other resources.

"Our police department is part of the community completely," Saverino said. "It's not just about policing. It's about everything."

Cummings holds a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and a master's degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University. Cummings also attended Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command, where he earned the Franklin M. Kreml Leadership Award.

"Through the great work of the members of this department, I look forward to enhancing community relationships, building upon transparency and trust, and providing leadership to an outstanding organization," Cummings said. "We will continue to earn the trust that the community has in its police department."