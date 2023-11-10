 

'A unifying force': Elgin honors veterans during annual ceremony

  • Samuel Manisack and other members of the American Legion Post 57 Honor Guard salute on Friday during Elgin's annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Heritage Ballroom in The Centre of Elgin.

      Samuel Manisack and other members of the American Legion Post 57 Honor Guard salute on Friday during Elgin's annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Heritage Ballroom in The Centre of Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the American Legion Elgin Post 57 fire a volley during the rifle salute during Elgin's annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday at the Heritage Ballroom in The Centre of Elgin.

      Members of the American Legion Elgin Post 57 fire a volley during the rifle salute during Elgin's annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday at the Heritage Ballroom in The Centre of Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Navy veteran Bob Balsamo listens contemplatively to the guest speaker on Friday during Elgin's annual Veterans Day ceremony.

      Navy veteran Bob Balsamo listens contemplatively to the guest speaker on Friday during Elgin's annual Veterans Day ceremony. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Guest speaker Jill Smith, vice commander of American Legion Post 57, addresses the audience on Friday during Elgin's annual Veterans Day ceremony.

      Guest speaker Jill Smith, vice commander of American Legion Post 57, addresses the audience on Friday during Elgin's annual Veterans Day ceremony. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Posted11/10/2023 5:06 PM

Roughly 100 people gathered Friday at the Centre of Elgin to honor the city's veterans.

Elgin's annual Veterans Day ceremony, hosted by the city and American Legion Post 57 in the Centre's Heritage Ballroom, featured music by the Larkin High School band and comments from Mayor David Kaptain and guest speaker Jill Smith, senior vice commander of the Elgin American Legion post.

 

Smith hailed not only what veterans have done but what they represent.

"In this era of uncertainty and division, it is our veterans who serve as a unifying force," she said.

America would not be America without them, she said.

"Our debt to these heroes can never be repaid, but our gratitude and respect must last forever," Smith said.

Originally, Veterans Day was known as Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I when major hostilities were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 and the armistice with Germany went into effect. It was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 at the urging of U.S. veterans organizations.

"Veterans Day is not just a day of celebration and remembrance. It's a day of action," Smith said. "It's a day when we must recommit ourselves to the well-being of veterans and their families."

Mayor David Kaptain told the audience that the city is committed to helping veterans who are dealing with issues like PTSD, depression and homelessness.

"We will honor you by honoring them," he said.

The Post 57 honor guard offered a rifle salute outside the window of the ballroom, followed by the playing of taps by band members.

AL Post 57 Commander Mark Smith closed the ceremony by recognizing and thanking more than a dozen members of the post's honor and color guards with commemorative American Legion coins.

"They're the face of the American Legion," Smith said. "They're out there in the community, putting us in a positive light, doing things on a daily basis."

