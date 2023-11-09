Police: Arlington Heights man lured girl into his vehicle, sexually abused her

An Arlington Heights man is facing charges he lured a minor girl into his vehicle with cash then sexually abused her, Palatine police said Thursday.

James King, 31, of the 200 block of West Happfield Road, is charged with two counts of child abduction and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from incidents on Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, according to police.

Police said that on those dates, King pulled up alongside high school-aged girls who were walking alone to school in the northeast part of town and offered them cash to get into the Lexus SUV he was driving.

One of the girls got into the vehicle and was sexually abused before being dropped off at school, police said.

Police said detectives arrested King at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, after an intensive investigation. He was taken to the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows on Thursday for a detention hearing, police said.

Anyone who may have had contact with King or experienced a similar incident is asked to call 911 and report it, police said.