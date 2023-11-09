Palatine man charged with recklessly firing gun

A 29-year-old man faces a felony reckless discharge of a firearm charge stemming from a report of gunfire Sept. 9 in a residential area of Palatine.

Zaurbek Bogov, of the 1200 block of East Prairie Brook Drive in Palatine, was ordered held Wednesday in the Cook County jail, pending his next scheduled court appearance Dec. 1, police said.

According to police, officers were called to the 1200 block of East Prairie Brook Drive on Sept. 9 about a man firing gunshots into the air. Officers found several spent shell casings, but no offender, police said.

The shell casings were analyzed by the Illinois State Police crime lab and linked the gunshots to Bogov, police said.

Bogov turned himself in Tuesday, police said.