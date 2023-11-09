Naperville awarded $1.1 million for clean energy, power grid upgrades
Updated 11/9/2023 10:13 AM
Naperville is getting $1.1 million to help update its power grid and transition to clean energy.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Energy's Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Program. In addition to Naperville's grant award, ComEd will receive $50 million to improve power grids in Rockford. Algonquin Power Fund America, Inc. will receive $42.9 million to make improvements in Illinois and Texas.
U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin said the grants help support clean energy initiatives and local jobs.
