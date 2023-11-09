Lake County Farm Bureau set to reveal name of its 14-foot tall dairy cow

The public is invited Wednesday for the name reveal of the big Holstein installed in September at the Lake County Farm Bureau in Grayslake. The 14-foot tall cow will be used for an educational campaign and as an ambassador for the daily industry. Courtesy of Chuck Gerhardt

The public is invited Wednesday for the name reveal of the big Holstein installed in September at the Lake County Farm Bureau in Grayslake. Registration is required as parking is limited to 100 vehicles. Courtesy of Chuck Gerhardt

A 14-foot tall, 23-foot long, 1,000-pound dairy cow became an immediate hit after being installed in mid-September outside the Lake County Farm Bureau's office in Grayslake.

And after a contest that generated 870 submissions, the big Holstein now has a name.

The public is invited to the office, 70 Route 45, for milk and cookies and the official reveal Wednesday. The event will be broadcast live by WGN-TV Channel 9 sometime between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Attendance is limited to 100 vehicles with up to four people each. Anyone interested must email Executive Director Greg Koeppen, gkoeppen@ameritech.net, by 5 p.m. Sunday with their full names, names of those attending, email address and cell number. All attendees must arrive in the same car.

The first 100 people to respond will get a parking spot. Others will be placed on a waiting list.

Koeppen said he was inspired after seeing a similar model of a dairy cow while visiting Door County about 20 years ago. The farm bureau board was all in on securing the model as an educational opportunity when Koeppen introduced it about 19 months ago.

"Once we unveil her name, we will begin working on the educational signage so visitors can learn more about the dairy industry and cows," he said. "Not only will she have a name, but soon after she will become an educator and ambassador for the dairy industry."

The public response after the bovine arrived from a shop in Sparta, Wisconsin, was immediate.

Three to five vehicles daily on average stop for pictures. Moms have emailed saying they have to drive by in the morning so their kids can say good morning to the cow on the way to school. A man on a road trip from Wyoming stopped to get photos with the cow and his bike.

People at the grocery store asked Koeppen if he was the "cow guy" and suggested a name.

"We have truly been overwhelmed by the warm welcome our community has given her," he said.

Those who email to attend will be notified and must RSVP by noon Monday. The lucky 100 will be notified by email by 5 p.m. Monday and get a parking pass. If a notification isn't received by then, the parking spaces have been filled. Those on the waiting list will be contacted by noon Tuesday if space is available.