Kane state's attorney: Elgin police cleared in jail death of 20-year-old Roselle man

Elgin police acted properly during the arrest and incarceration of a man who died in the city's jail in January, Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser says.

Patryk Lankamer, 20, of Roselle died from accidental cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, she announced in a news release Thursday.

An autopsy revealed Lankamer had .3 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of fentanyl on his person, according to the release.

Lankamer was found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell at 5:02 a.m. Jan. 22. He had been arrested at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 20 on gun- and drug-related charges.

Police acted properly and followed department policy, Mosser ruled.

Cameras recorded his arrest, booking and stay in the jail, except for when he was in his cell.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force investigated the case.