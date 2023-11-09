Hanover Park among only three Illinois towns recognized by U.S. for hiring veterans

Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig, center, and fellow veterans spoke with students Wednesday at Anne Fox Elementary School, before attending a virtual ceremony recognizing the village for its hiring of veterans. From left to right are Samer Elguindy of the National Guard, Troy Albuck of the Army, Craig of the Navy, Jim Lopez of the Air Force, and Hanover Park Trustee Jon Kunkel of the Army. Courtesy of Rod Craig

The village of Hanover Park has received the U.S. Department of Labor's 2023 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award, making it one of only three Illinois municipalities recognized for its efforts to recruit, hire and retain veteran employees.

St. Charles and downstate Quincy were the only other Illinois towns to receive the labor department award.

"I am so proud of this award," said Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig, a Navy veteran. "Hanover Park prides itself on hiring veterans. Veterans bring so much to our workforce and serving our community."

U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su officially recognized the village for making veterans 12% of its workforce during a virtual ceremony Wednesday.

The criteria for medium-sized employers like the village is to have either 7% of new employees be veterans or 7% of the total workforce, if at least 75% of those veterans were retained this year.

Another condition for receiving the Gold Medallion Award is that the employer have an organization, resource group or leadership program for veterans.

Since 2018, more than 1,600 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor.