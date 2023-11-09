Emagine Theatres offering free movie admission to veterans on Monday
Updated 11/9/2023 10:13 AM
Emagine Theatres is honoring Veterans Day by offering free admission to movies Monday for veterans and active duty military members.
Military identification or discharge papers are required. Tickets are valid for any movie in any format. The offer must be redeemed in person at the box office.
Emagine has one suburban location in Batavia at 550 N. Randall Rd.
