East Dundee welcomes new police chief

East Dundee trustees welcomed their new police chief this week.

Deputy Chief Joshua Fourdyce was named chief, replacing James Krueger who announced his retirement in October.

"I'm truly excited and humbled for this opportunity," Fourdyce told East Dundee trustees at his swearing in ceremony Monday.

Fourdyce, who started his career in 2004 as a Woodstock patrol officer, joined the East Dundee force as deputy chief in early 2023. As chief, his salary will be $148,500.

During his time in Woodstock, he rose through the ranks to become detective sergeant, where he supervised four detectives, two school resource officers and a civilian evidence technician.

As he advanced his career in Woodstock, Fourdyce said he was eager to continue moving up through the ranks and welcomed the opportunity to go to work with Kruger, whom he described as a "well respected police administrator." Kruger, who serves as a past president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, was named Police Chief of the Year in 2022.

Prior to his career in law enforcement, Fourdyce played professional football in the arena football league as a full back and linebacker for the Quad City Steamwheelers from 2000 to 2003. In 1999, he played with the Peoria Pilots in the indoor football league.

He also served with the Army National Guard in Wisconsin from 2009 to 2015.

As chief, Fourdyce said he hopes to focus on recruiting and retention and officer wellness. He wants to continue to adapt as technology and laws change. He said some of his immediate tasks will include implementing the use of body cameras, which he expects to be complete by the end of the year. The department also will switch to new squad cameras this year, he said.

Fourdyce said his time as deputy chief has helped him build relationships within the community to aid in the transition.

Fourdyce and his wife, Angela, live in Woodstock and have three children.