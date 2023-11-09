 

Bill affirming mental health referendums passes House, awaits governor's signature

  • A bill preserving the results of successful referendums last year creating community mental health boards in several suburban communities has passed the Illinois House and now awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.

      A bill preserving the results of successful referendums last year creating community mental health boards in several suburban communities has passed the Illinois House and now awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Illinois Sen. Ann Gillespie

    Illinois Sen. Ann Gillespie

  • Illinois Rep. Daniel Didech

    Illinois Rep. Daniel Didech

  • Illinois Rep. Mary Beth Canty

    Illinois Rep. Mary Beth Canty

 
Posted11/9/2023 7:19 PM

A bill preserving the results of successful referendums last year creating community mental health boards in several suburban communities has passed the Illinois House and now awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.

The legislation, approved last week by the state Senate, validates the creation of 708 mental health boards in Addison, Lisle, Naperville, Schaumburg and Wheeling townships, along with Will County. It also authorizes a new property tax levy to fund the boards, which support local efforts to address mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities.

 

Without the bill, the results had been in doubt because the wording of the ballot measures failed to include a required explanation of their tax impact.

Wheeling Township has gone so far as to approve putting the referendum back on the ballot in March, over the objections of the citizens who backed the referendum.

But with the governor's expected signature, proponents say, the ability to support the boards with taxpayer funds is no longer in dispute.

"Residents voiced their support for these boards, and they want to see more investment in mental health care," said state Sen. Ann Gillespie, an Arlington Heights Democrat who sponsored the bill in the Senate. "This is a sensible fix that will allow townships to move forward with their mental health boards and expand these vital services."

The bill also makes Wheeling Township's planned do-over referendum moot, proponents say.

"The General Assembly has taken action to affirm the will of the voters in Wheeling Township to make critical investments in our local mental health needs," said state Rep. Daniel Didech said, a Buffalo Grove Democrat and House co-sponsor.

"Too many people in our community, and communities across this state, have had to overcome mental health problems without the help they deserve," added state Rep. Mary Beth Canty, an Arlington Heights Democrat who voted for the bill.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Will legislative fix end need for do-over mental health board referendums?
Related Article
Will legislative fix end need for do-over mental health board referendums?
 
Do-over or do nothing? Townships face question over mental health board referendums
Related Article
Do-over or do nothing? Townships face question over mental health board referendums
 
Wheeling Township plans do-over on mental health board referendum
Related Article
Wheeling Township plans do-over on mental health board referendum
 
Voters backed creation of a mental health board last year. Now they may have to do it again.
Related Article
Voters backed creation of a mental health board last year. Now they may have to do it again.
 
'A heart for change': Advocates celebrate voters' approval of mental health boards
Related Article
'A heart for change': Advocates celebrate voters' approval of mental health boards
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 