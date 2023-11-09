Batavia alderman resigns; Council begins seeking replacement

Batavia is looking for a new 7th Ward alderman to fill the term of the recently resigned Keenan Miller.

Miller tendered his resignation Oct. 21, and it was accepted by the city council Monday. He was elected in 2019 and reelected in April. Miller was unopposed both times.

According to City Administrator Laura Newman, Miller cited increased work obligations for his resignation.

The 7th Ward serves the far west portion of the city, generally west of Millview Drive.

People interested in filling the vacancy should submit an online application at bataviail.gov by Nov. 20. The council will interview applicants Nov. 28. Whoever is selected would serve until April 2025.