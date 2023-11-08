 

Wall of Remembrance: Naperville veterans groups pay tribute to Vietnam vets

  • Jim Hoch of Warrenville helps align one of the panels as the group assembles a wall to remember those lost in the Vietnam War. The wall will be on display through Monday at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion in Naperville.

      Jim Hoch of Warrenville helps align one of the panels as the group assembles a wall to remember those lost in the Vietnam War. The wall will be on display through Monday at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion in Naperville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville veterans, volunteers and members of Naperville Responds for Veterans worked together to build a replica of the Vietnam Memorial.

      Naperville veterans, volunteers and members of Naperville Responds for Veterans worked together to build a replica of the Vietnam Memorial. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville veterans groups and volunteers are paying special tribute to Vietnam veterans. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the United States' departure from Vietnam.

      Naperville veterans groups and volunteers are paying special tribute to Vietnam veterans. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the United States' departure from Vietnam. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A replica of the Vietnam Memorial will be open to the public from Thursday through Monday at the Riverwalk Grand Pavillion in Naperville. Volunteer veterans will be on hand from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to help visitors find the names of loved ones and answer questions.

      A replica of the Vietnam Memorial will be open to the public from Thursday through Monday at the Riverwalk Grand Pavillion in Naperville. Volunteer veterans will be on hand from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to help visitors find the names of loved ones and answer questions. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Brian Dilger, a Woodridge resident who is a member of Naperville Responds for Veterans, right, and volunteer Jim Hoch of Warrenville, center top, attach a panel as they help assemble a wall to remember those lost in the Vietnam War.

      Brian Dilger, a Woodridge resident who is a member of Naperville Responds for Veterans, right, and volunteer Jim Hoch of Warrenville, center top, attach a panel as they help assemble a wall to remember those lost in the Vietnam War. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Posted11/8/2023 6:44 PM

Naperville veterans are paying special tribute to Vietnam veterans with a Wall of Remembrance.

The wall, constructed locally, is a replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the United States' departure from Vietnam.

 

"It connects me to a lot of memories," said Wayne Fischer, who served a as helicopter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. "It's special to honor all the men and women who were lost in Vietnam."

Naperville veteran groups worked together to construct the replica, which opens to the public Thursday with a special ceremony at 11 a.m. The wall, along with a special display dedicated to the 11 Naperville soldiers who died in Vietnam, is located near the Riverwalk Grand Pavillion at 912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Court, just west of Centennial Beach.

The wall will remain on display through Monday.

Volunteer veterans will be on hand from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the wall to help guide visitors or answer questions, said Fischer, a past post commander for the VFW Judd Kendall Post 3873 and the American Legion Post 43 in Naperville.

Each evening at 8 p.m., an Honor Guard and Color Guard will conduct a "Final Salute" ceremony that closes with the playing of taps. A final closing ceremony will be at 8 p.m. on Monday.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We need to remember," said Pat Rubald from Naperville Responds for Veterans, a nonprofit group that aids veterans with home repairs. "There are more than 58,000 names on that wall. These people gave their lives for this nation."

Naperville Responds for Veterans helped build the framework for the wall panels printed by Blooming Color, a Naperville printing company. The group plans to store the wall and make it available for other groups to display.

"We can't ever forget the people and the sacrifices they made," said Blooming Color owner Ray Kinney. "We owe them a debt of gratitude."

A book listing the location of each name on the wall will be available at the site to help visitors locate the names of loved ones. Visitors can also go to vvmf.org/wall-of-faces/ to find the location of a name.

In addition to the wall, the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is hosting a traveling exhibition from the National Veterans Art Museum. The exhibit will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the post at 908 W. Jackson Ave.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 