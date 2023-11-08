Wall of Remembrance: Naperville veterans groups pay tribute to Vietnam vets

Naperville veterans are paying special tribute to Vietnam veterans with a Wall of Remembrance.

The wall, constructed locally, is a replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the United States' departure from Vietnam.

"It connects me to a lot of memories," said Wayne Fischer, who served a as helicopter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. "It's special to honor all the men and women who were lost in Vietnam."

Naperville veteran groups worked together to construct the replica, which opens to the public Thursday with a special ceremony at 11 a.m. The wall, along with a special display dedicated to the 11 Naperville soldiers who died in Vietnam, is located near the Riverwalk Grand Pavillion at 912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Court, just west of Centennial Beach.

The wall will remain on display through Monday.

Volunteer veterans will be on hand from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the wall to help guide visitors or answer questions, said Fischer, a past post commander for the VFW Judd Kendall Post 3873 and the American Legion Post 43 in Naperville.

Each evening at 8 p.m., an Honor Guard and Color Guard will conduct a "Final Salute" ceremony that closes with the playing of taps. A final closing ceremony will be at 8 p.m. on Monday.

"We need to remember," said Pat Rubald from Naperville Responds for Veterans, a nonprofit group that aids veterans with home repairs. "There are more than 58,000 names on that wall. These people gave their lives for this nation."

Naperville Responds for Veterans helped build the framework for the wall panels printed by Blooming Color, a Naperville printing company. The group plans to store the wall and make it available for other groups to display.

"We can't ever forget the people and the sacrifices they made," said Blooming Color owner Ray Kinney. "We owe them a debt of gratitude."

A book listing the location of each name on the wall will be available at the site to help visitors locate the names of loved ones. Visitors can also go to vvmf.org/wall-of-faces/ to find the location of a name.

In addition to the wall, the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 is hosting a traveling exhibition from the National Veterans Art Museum. The exhibit will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the post at 908 W. Jackson Ave.