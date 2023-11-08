Teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing students at Elgin preschool

A teacher has admitted to sexually abusing students at a preschool in Elgin.

Frank R. Walaitis, 58, pleaded guilty on Thursday to five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Between December 2008 and July 2022, Walaitis sexually abused two students in his classroom at The Learning Tree, 2325 Royal Blvd., Elgin, according to the Kane County prosecutors. The Learning Tree offers child care and preschool.

The students were under the age of 13.

Walaitis will be sentenced on Feb. 8. He will have to register for life as a sexual offender.

The Kane County Child Advocacy Center and Elgin police investigated the case. The CAC says anyone with more information about Walaitis should call Detective Nick Kozicki at (630) 444-3184.

A representative of the school declined to comment Wednesday.

Walaitis lives in the 200 block of West Main Street in Carpentersville.