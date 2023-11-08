Syphilis cases surge in pregnant women and infants in Illinois

Public health experts are warning about an increase in syphilis cases across the state and the impact on pregnant women and infants. Daily Herald File Photo

Public health experts are warning about an "alarming" increase in congenital syphilis cases across the state and the impact on pregnant women and infants.

Cases of infants contracting syphilis from their mothers almost tripled in two years, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported, from 29 infections in 2020 to 50 in 2021 and 84 in 2022.

The IDPH is urging for more testing of patients in advance of births and of newborns.

IDPH also launched a new phone line to provide clinical information for doctors and other providers about treating syphilis during pregnancy and after birth. The Perinatal Syphilis Warmline is at (800) 439-4079.

In suburban Cook County, congenital syphilis cases have more than doubled in recent years, rising from fewer than five in 2019 to 11 in 2021, the department of public health reported.

Asked why the increase occurred, CCDPH's Demian Christiansen noted that "during COVID-19, we saw a reduction in health care-seeking behavior.

"It's possible individuals didn't seek care when they might have otherwise," said Christiansen, CCDPH's communicable disease prevention and control unit director.

In Illinois, women should be tested during the first and third trimester of pregnancy.

"But if they're not seeking care or delaying care, that can interfere with testing," he said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports that over "3,700 babies were born with syphilis in 2022, which was more than 10 times the number in 2012."

Syphilis is caused by bacteria spread during sexual contact. Symptoms can include sores and rashes, muscle aches, hair loss, sore throat and fatigue.

Congenital syphilis can result in a miscarriage, premature delivery or underweight babies.

If untreated, the infection can result in serious complications such as deafness, cataracts or infant death.

In adults, it can cause damage to the brain, heart and liver.

Antibiotics can cure the infection, which is why it's important to test and check for symptoms, Christiansen said.

The key is "making sure women and their infants are treated with the right medicines at the right time," he explained.